Northern Trust Corp Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

