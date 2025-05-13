Northern Trust Corp Has $22.24 Million Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MasterBrand by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 98,439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

