Northern Trust Corp Has $22.50 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

