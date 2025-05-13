Northern Trust Corp Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,953,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $40,132.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock worth $313,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

