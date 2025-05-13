Northern Trust Corp Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Flywire worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 154,694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flywire by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLYW. BTIG Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

