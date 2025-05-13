Northern Trust Corp Has $23.87 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Kennametal worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Kennametal stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

