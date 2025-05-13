Northern Trust Corp Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of StoneCo worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

