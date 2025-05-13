Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 554,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after purchasing an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.