Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.