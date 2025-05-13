Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TOWN stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

