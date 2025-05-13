Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of DigitalOcean worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

