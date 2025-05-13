Northern Trust Corp Purchases 111,151 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.62. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.