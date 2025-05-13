Northern Trust Corp Purchases 160,406 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of DoubleVerify worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 282,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 6.9%

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.