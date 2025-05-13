Northern Trust Corp Purchases 164,809 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.