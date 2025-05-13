Northern Trust Corp Purchases 47,078 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,633,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $59,046,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

