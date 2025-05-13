Northern Trust Corp Purchases 49,577 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Carter’s worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

