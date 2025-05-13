Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,795 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 345.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

