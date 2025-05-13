Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Pegasystems worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.75. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,262 shares of company stock worth $10,408,152. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

