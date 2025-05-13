Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

