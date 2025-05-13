Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ORIX worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

