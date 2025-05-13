Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,923 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Nelnet worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 479,389 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Nelnet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

