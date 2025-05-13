Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,661 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.