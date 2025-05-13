Northland Capmk Issues Negative Forecast for XPOF Earnings

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

