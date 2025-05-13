NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $32.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NovoCure Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

