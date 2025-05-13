NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.