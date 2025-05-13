Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ondas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
