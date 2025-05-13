Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 456,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3,379.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,354,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 177,357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 77,435 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $788.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.96%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

