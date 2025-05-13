Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 11th

Get alerts:

Affirm, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Kroger, Deckers Outdoor, and SharkNinja are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves outdoor recreation, equipment, apparel and related services—think camping and hiking gear manufacturers, sporting‐goods retailers and adventure‐tour operators. Because their revenues depend on consumer leisure spending, weather and seasonality, these stocks often display characteristic performance patterns tied to economic cycles and outdoor activity trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $7.82 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,018,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,150. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. 13,689,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,945. The company has a market capitalization of $774.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. Walmart has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.17. 2,053,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day moving average of $247.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $94.70. 3,783,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,798. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,751. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

SharkNinja (SN)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

NYSE:SN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,869. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SN

See Also