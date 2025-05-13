Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $784,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

