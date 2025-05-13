Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,331.43. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $146,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,953.06. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

