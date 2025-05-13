Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,971.00. Also, Director Andy Mah bought 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,089 shares of company stock worth $955,839. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at C$51.77 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$60.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

