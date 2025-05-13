Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Trading Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners plc, formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc, is a private equity firm operating as general partner solutions firm. The firm focuses on growth capital and private capital strategies also. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The firm was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

