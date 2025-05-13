PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE:PHX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.34.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
