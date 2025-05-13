PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.