Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

