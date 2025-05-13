Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $19,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 134,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $491.98 million, a P/E ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

