Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 18,571 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,225,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 124,524 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.42. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,001,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

