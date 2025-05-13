Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,232 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CNA Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CNA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $297,562.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 711,838 shares in the company, valued at $33,890,607.18. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Company Profile



CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

