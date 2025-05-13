Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 293,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 169,411 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.