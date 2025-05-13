Q2 Earnings Estimate for Birkenstock Issued By William Blair

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $53.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Birkenstock has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after buying an additional 523,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,385,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

