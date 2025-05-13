Q3 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group Cut by Zacks Research

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.59 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 237,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 188,686 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,353.12. The trade was a 52.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $2,169,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

