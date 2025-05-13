Q3 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 307,307 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 270.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.87%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

