Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 672,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,410,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the first quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the first quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

