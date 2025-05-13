Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mativ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mativ by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mativ by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mativ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -4.88%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

