Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,805 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $344.46 million, a PE ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

