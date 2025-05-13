Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of BCV opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bancroft Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

