Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $349.19 million, a PE ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

