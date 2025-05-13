Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after buying an additional 3,553,481 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,668,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $3,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 205,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

ORLA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.07 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

