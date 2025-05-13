Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 107,155 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,200. The trade was a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 100,326 shares of company stock worth $91,359 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Trading Up 4.0%

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.28. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.