Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 13,948 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 244.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

