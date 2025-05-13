Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $231,000 in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NextNav by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextNav by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

